TDS Worldwide, Trump Playing Economic Chicken, Global Power Shifts w/ Andy Schectman

Andy Schectman returns to the program to discuss the latest shifts in the economic landscape, including the rapid global de-dollarization movement, record-breaking central bank gold purchases, and the accelerating transition toward BRICS+ trade alliances. We explore the growing global distrust in Western financial institutions and how Trump's actions may be fueling a dangerous game as a historic monetary realignment unfolds. We break down what these changes mean for everyday people, how wealth is being quietly repositioned, and why precious metals are once again at the heart of global strategy.

