What is War? What are Commandments, Laws, Codes, etc.?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Things of the greatest value & that debt regarding those claims of such is what wars are always about! "All wars are bankster's Wars." The US dollar is worth-less---goods are not worth more today---despite what running mates for President of The CORPORATOCRACY tell you!
https://annavonreitz.com/portionofvirginia.pdf
https://annavonreitz.com/problemandpathway.pdf
Only with the acceptance & spending of Global Family Group's [National] American Federated Dollar (AFD), rather than the inner City of London's interest/usury-[debt] created USDollar, will America become GREAT again. Trump can't do that.
GlobalFG is the only world-wide banking group that converts both asset & debt-based currencies, with minimal handling. BRICS+ Alliance can't do that.
https://annavonreitz.com/littlereminder.pdf
I was naive even by 2008 when I came to the conclusion: The parasites out number us producers & hold power over us. We can no longer support their blood sucking of our limited energies. Sadly, control by The Deep State is even higher today!
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=244472 - Retired Colonel Douglas MacGregor - "We got WW III." - https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=244136
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=244255 - Benjamin Fulford
A most recent posting regarding this subject: http://annavonreitz.com/militarydarkness.pdf
I leave you with this song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Jay8k4Zq2Y&t=368s Be sure to read the lyrics: "The Great Replacement" & the Comment section.
- These singers sway as the standing stones on Easter Island, with eyes 'That See the Vision!'