BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Whistle Blower Continued on New Class Based Digital Banking System, More Than Meets the Eye
LizOnBrighteon
LizOnBrighteon
15 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
164 views • 7 months ago

Cyber security expert and banking cartel whistle blower comes forward (thank God) to speak about the new heinous "banking" system. There is an elite group of people, 1% of the world's population who will be called Sovereign status in the new (phonetically spelled out for bots) See Ess R Cue system behind the CBDC. You will also be lied to about the new digital currency being "national". It is not. It leads directly to the BIS (Bank of International Settlements). There is also a spiritual element to this evil banking program which is revealed in Intel Drop #20. PLEASE SHARE THIS VID. You have my permission to screen capture and post it on your channel, post it all over social media, please re-post.

Keywords
trumpgodeviluschinanwoslaverysovereigndebtsocial credit systemelon muskfinancedigital currencyelectromagnetic radiationwefquarantine campscbdc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy