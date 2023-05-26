BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Glenn THIS is how a Target boycott could CHANGE THE WORLD
High Hopes
High Hopes
780 views • 05/26/2023

Glenn Beck


May 26, 2023


Moms are watchdogs for our families. And when their young kids are involved, they’ll stop at nothing to protect them. Therefore, moms are at the forefront of the Target boycott due to the store's LGBT and pride month products…but the resistance MUST last and be sustainable in order to create lasting change throughout society. In this clip, Glenn details a challenge for YOU regarding Target this June. He explains why this boycott will be far harder than the Bud Light one, why it MUST continue past just a few weeks, and why — if we’re successful — it could change the world…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LbKLxJAuhik

Keywords
boycottkidsresistancelgbtglenn beckchallengetargetmomspride monthchange the worldmust last
