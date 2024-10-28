Vaccination versus Immunization

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )
Host: I just want you to say really quick immunization in churches versus vaccination. Wrap up with this. Explain to them why this is so important.
Judy Mikovits: The central theme of what we're doing now: vaccination is not immunization. We're using these two words interchangeably, and they're not, and they never were! Vaccination in 1858, in the Webster dictionary, the fourth definition was: "extermination of an unwanted varmint,” that would be us! And I've used that slide at other Clay Clark events because it's very critically important; In your laws and in your immunization records, especially your kids from California. It says immunization, but what was on it: Shots! Not one of them was validated since 1986 when all liability was removed. That's why I said that today. Ah, this record is against federal law, and every kid's record will be against federal law. I want the lot number, and I want you to prove to me the experiments that gave immunity
Host: Show me the data.
Judy Mikovits: Now there is no immunity!
10/19/2024 - His Glory interview, Dr Judy Mikovits, Lee Dundas & more at ReAwaken America, Selma, NC: https://hisgloryme.subspla.sh/mb2q256
My presentation in Selma: https://tinyurl.com/DrJudyReAwakenAmericaSelma