Vaccination versus Immunization

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Host: I just want you to say really quick immunization in churches versus vaccination. Wrap up with this. Explain to them why this is so important.

Judy Mikovits: The central theme of what we're doing now: vaccination is not immunization. We're using these two words interchangeably, and they're not, and they never were! Vaccination in 1858, in the Webster dictionary, the fourth definition was: "extermination of an unwanted varmint,” that would be us! And I've used that slide at other Clay Clark events because it's very critically important; In your laws and in your immunization records, especially your kids from California. It says immunization, but what was on it: Shots! Not one of them was validated since 1986 when all liability was removed. That's why I said that today. Ah, this record is against federal law, and every kid's record will be against federal law. I want the lot number, and I want you to prove to me the experiments that gave immunity

Host: Show me the data.

Judy Mikovits: Now there is no immunity!

10/19/2024 - His Glory interview, Dr Judy Mikovits, Lee Dundas & more at ReAwaken America, Selma, NC: https://hisgloryme.subspla.sh/mb2q256

My presentation in Selma: https://tinyurl.com/DrJudyReAwakenAmericaSelma