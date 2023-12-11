BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved.

The War on Globalism, Nikki Haley, and an ICBM Upgrade — The JD Rucker Show
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
770 followers
0
15 views • 12/11/2023

Globalists are starting to feel the heat. Some say they're accelerating their plans so they can squeeze everything in before the people revolt. But as we've learned more and more recently, the people are reacting more quickly than the globalists expected. It seems as if Pandemic Panic Theater woke up more people than the globalists thought possible.

There's still fighting that needs to be done. On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I went over some intriguing stories that not only reveal the plot, but also offer hope of positive things to come. Whether we're in the end times or not, the powers-that-be are getting sloppy.

Here are the stories we'll be covering:

https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nuclear-intercontinental-ballistic-missile-minuteman-sentinel/2023/12/10/id/1145388/

https://discern.tv/meat-for-me-but-not-for-thee-why-the-climate-summits-menu-hypocrisy-was-by-design/

https://discern.tv/1-out-of-every-5-u-s-children-does-not-have-enough-food-to-eat-as-the-global-food-crisis-intensifies/

https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/nations-largest-pension-system-faces-uncertain-future-with-multibillion-dollar-deficit-5544327

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12847359/poll-nikki-haley-biden-trump-primary-election.html

https://sevenwop.home.blog/2023/12/10/30-population-control-quotes-that-show-that-the-elite-truly-believe-that-humans-are-a-plague-upon-the-earth/

https://discern.tv/cfr-waging-war-on-anti-globalism-everyone-who-opposes-enslavement-must-be-subdued/

Keywords
globalismcfrnikki haleyicbmthe jd rucker show
