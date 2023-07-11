The Scum of the Earth

You are not supposed to see or know about this.

God's children are not for sale.

Warning: Sensitive Content.

For further research see the post/thread at Defending-Gibraltar that contains this video:

THESE LITTLE ONES

https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/these-little-ones/3773/98



"End Time Prophecy" PDF eBook download (Complementary)

https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

This video is not necessarily the views or opinion of Defending-Gibraltar Truther_Forum:

https://Defending-Gibraltar.net.

Fair use principles under Section 107 of the Copyright Act allow the unlicensed use of copyrighted materials for fair use purposes, such as commentary, criticism, teaching, and news reporting.



