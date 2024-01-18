Ep 4608: America, The Babylon, is No Longer a Mystery Nation | Steve Quayle & Jamie Walden in a POWERFUL Broadcast | January 18, 2024

This wins the internet today. "POWERFUL, INFORMATIVE, AND QUIETLY SOBERING."

In this powerful and information-packed episode, Jamie Walden (Omega Dynamics) https://www.omegadynamics.org and Steve Quayle https://www.stevequayle.com join Doug Hagmann to deliver one of the most comprehensive and evidence-laden messages about our nation - and who comprises modern-day Babylon. Our fate is in the crosshairs.

Episode Guide (Time markers are approximate)



00:0: Get prepared - Prep777.com



00:05 The US is the commercial and spiritual Babylon

00:10 Iconography of Washington, DC

00:20 Oklahoma City - abortion capital of the world & earthquakes of today

00:23 The state of the church in America

00:25 Quantum physics changing US fault lines, harmonics, frequencies

00:30 The destruction of Babylon - what comes next

00:32 Babylon destroyed in one day - in one hour

00:36 Purpose of the Chinese spy balloon

00:38 Border invasion, Canada agreements with China

00:44 Pride/arrogance

00:47 "Everything has to be done by April 1st"

00:49 China runs cartels - Chinese infiltration, Mall of America

00:54 Drawdown of strategic reserves

1:00 Obam's role - US is the most vulnerable nation on earth

1:02 Origins of America

1:08 Export of child sex trafficking

1:10 The role of the Dominican Republic

1:13 Threats

1:15 Pornography in the church

1:21-1:30 Wrap-up America IS Mystery Babylon

