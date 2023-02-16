BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Miles Guo: There are over 1000 sites for deploying balloons in China. The biggest overseas site is in Saudi Arabia by the Red Sea, followed by Bahama, Cuba, and Venezuela
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
3 views • 02/16/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p28e4yk5261

2023.02.15 There are over 1000 sites for deploying balloons in China. The biggest overseas site is in Saudi Arabia by the Red Sea, followed by Bahama, Cuba, and Venezuela. Next, they will deploy balloons in batches via different routes into Japan, Europe, the U.K., and the battlefield in Ukraine. I hope the U.S. government can quit bureaucracy and realize the threat from the CCP.

中共在国内有上千个气球发射基地。中共最大的海外气球发射基地在SAUDI arabian, 红海地区，然后是巴哈马，古巴，委内瑞拉。他们会接下来从不同角度集群式的发气球，一定会到日本，欧洲，特别是英国。气球一定会出现在俄乌战场上。希望美国政府官员不再官僚，早日醒来，认识到中共的威胁。


