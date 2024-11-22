BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SN1440: Transitional Rift, Biological Barrage & Trafficking Terror ⚠️
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
18 views • 6 months ago

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v5rpdih-sn1440-transitional-rift-biological-barrage-and-trafficking-terror-.html]


[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2024/11/22/sn1440-transitional-rift-biological-barrage-trafficking-terror/]


The truth is though, there’s no political solution to a spiritual problem. Events are now happening at a faster rate then we can record by the time we’re able to expose previous injustices and new corruption emerges. This is no more evidence than this administration's drive to take us to war before the incumbent administration reigns this insanity in.


As the truth regarding the Covid shots emerges in congressional hearings and numerous studies, the damages cannot be undone. Is this why they’re pushing for major government reform and full on destruction of entire departments? All we know is the truth as we’ve exposed for years is forcing dramatic societal changes to occur at a rapid rate.


This is all taking place as we have foreign individuals forcibly inserted into the nation, and when confronted with the very real possibility of practically dealing with this problem, we waiver. In this addition, you’ll hear my thoughts on martial law and how everything is moving from passive discussion to active engagement. We are witnessing the Dawn of a new America in this globalist Empire.


