'Gutfeld': I'd rather Kamala Harris drop an f-bomb than a real bomb

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Five' panelists break down the repercussions, or lack thereof, of Vice President Kamala Harris saying the F word at an Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies summit.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html