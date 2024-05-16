The Boy Who Cried Wolf and the Ten Days Of Darkness | John and Juan – 107 Intel Insights | May 16th 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join John & Juan in this episode where Juan discusses the following and more:
- Near Death Experience – Where we are heading
- The largest Military Operation ever – shutdown - reboot
- Will we go back to the old world or create a new world?
- What about these 5G towers – Military Grade Weapons to be used during 10 days?
- Will the EBS be activated and why?
- Operational disruptions to American lives on the doorstep in 2024?
- The dangers of misused frequencies
BUY GOLD - BUY SILVER - BUY NOW - BUT BUYER BEWARE!
https://www.kepm.com/40kfootview
Be prepared, informed, empowered and protected
FREE PhD CONSULATION
“This is where I buy my precious metals” – JMC
Free Subscription
https://johnmichaelchambers.com/
Rumble