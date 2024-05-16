BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Boy Who Cried Wolf and the Ten Days Of Darkness | John and Juan – 107 Intel Insights | May 16th 2024
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
81 views • 12 months ago

Join John & Juan in this episode where Juan discusses the following and more:


- Near Death Experience – Where we are heading

- The largest Military Operation ever – shutdown - reboot

- Will we go back to the old world or create a new world?

- What about these 5G towers – Military Grade Weapons to be used during 10 days?


- Will the EBS be activated and why?


- Operational disruptions to American lives on the doorstep in 2024?


- The dangers of misused frequencies


BUY GOLD - BUY SILVER - BUY NOW - BUT BUYER BEWARE!

https://www.kepm.com/40kfootview

Be prepared, informed, empowered and protected

FREE PhD CONSULATION

“This is where I buy my precious metals” – JMC


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV

