Rogue Ways 2.23 - The Great Baldini!

My guest tonight goes by the moniker of The Great Baldini and has lived a life

of exploration, intrigue, and insider understandings of the machinations of

the maniacal system underneath which we are burdened! He has seen into the

darkness of the algorithms that run our world and watched as they seem to

destroy humanity, intellect, and culture. Working in Applied Physics and Audio

Engineering and hailing from my own stomping grounds of the Pacific Northwest,

The Great Baldini will sweep you away with his amiable wit and cutting

insight! Rokfin: <http://rokfin.com/RogueWays> Locals:

[https://rogue.locals.com](https://rogue.locals.com/) Site:

[https://www.rogueways.org](https://www.rogueways.org/) SubscribeStar:

<https://www.subscribestar.com/rogue-ways> Twitter:

<https://twitter.com/ApotropaicSoul> Donate: <http://paypal.me/QuorriScharmyn>

Music for Rogue by The UnknoWn: <https://www.patreon.com/JohnnyLarson>

Telegram: <http://t.me/RogueWays> Rogue on Odysee:

<https://odysee.com/@RogueWays:0> Rogue on Rumble:

<https://rumble.com/c/c-345755> Rogue on YouTube:

<https://www.youtube.com/c/RogueWays> Rogue on BitChute:

<https://tinyurl.com/y4cq7m6r> Rogue on DLive: <https://tinyurl.com/yyuxbv8n>

Rogue on DTube: <https://d.tube/#!/c/quorri.scharmyn> Rogue on SoundCloud:

[https://soundcloud.com/lindesy-quorri...](https://soundcloud.com/lindesy-

quorri-brwon) Spagyric Remedies and Supplements you can trust:

[https://www.phoenixaurelius.org/?ref=...](https://www.phoenixaurelius.org/?ref=lindseybrown1)

Thrive Movement:

[https://ThriveOn.ontraport.com/t?orid...](https://ThriveOn.ontraport.com/t?orid=147635&opid=18)

Donate via Coinbase Wallet: @ApotropaicSpirit













Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 41bd71fc52bc9066



