Walking Around The Commune
Live Cheap in an Uncheap World
86 views • 02/17/2024

This video is about just walking around the commune, it's basically backyard chickens and Roosters and you can see the mess that they have made. There's no grass at all and the only plants left alive are bigger than them. So as you can see all the gardens have to be amazingly fenced off because if the chickens get in then there's no garden left, it is as simple as that they scratch up everything. The area is semi subtropical tropical with the banana trees growing all over the place and they fall down after about 4 years tropical plants  don't last long. We did have some Mountain pawpaws but they grew too high and they fell over and we lost them all. Now we're waiting for another generation, one thing that has lasted as long as this place is the kiwi fruit vine it's amazing it's still alive but it is, it must be nearly 40 years old I think.

shoppingsaving moneybuying cheapnot spendingsecond handrummage salesgarage saleslive cheapopp shopsopportunity shopschurch shops
