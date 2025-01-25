The 4 female Israeli soldiers exchanged today, thanking Alqassam brigades while speaking Arabic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
—Alqassam released a clip of the 4 female Israeli soldiers exchanged today speaking Arabic and thanking Alqassam brigades:
- Alsalamu alaykum, hello, thanks for Alqassam for the good treatment.
- Thanks for the food, water and clothes.
- Thanks to the men who were guarding and taking care for us from the Israeli bombardments.
- I hope it'll be a good day and everyone will be alright.