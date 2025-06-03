Mount Etna in Italy erupted violently, hundreds of tourists ran away chased by lava

Italy's Mount Etna has erupted, with large plumes of ash and smoke seen rising from the volcano. Images and video from the island of Sicily showed volcanic material spilling out of the volcano on Monday morning. A number of explosions of "increasing intensity" were recorded in the early hours on Monday morning. Footage shared throughout Monday shows a rapidly moving mix of ash, gas and rock - known as a pyroclastic flow - emerging from the site and moving down the side of the volcano. Geologists monitoring the eruption said it was likely that part of volcano's crater collapsed and that this was the material being carried down its slopes

