RT News August 1, 2024 2PM GMT

Aug 1, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Reports say that US citizens Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, convicted of espionage in Russia, are being released in a prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington. The men are reported to be en route outside Russia. Thousands of people gather in Tehran to mourn for assassinated Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh as tensions rise between Iran and Israel. Malaysia's prime minister accuses US social media company Meta of being a tool of Israel after it removed a post in which he expressed condolences for deceased Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. I throw myself before justice. That's the message from Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro as he calls for the Supreme Court to verify the presidential election while the US and its local political allies challenge the results.