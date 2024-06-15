Street Smart Business Leaders Podcast. Understanding virtual consumers mindset with Richard Blank.





On Street Smart Business Leaders, your host, Michon Ellis, encourages entrepreneurs and business leaders to share their expertise and stories of adjusting to ever-evolving consumer habits. We cover topics like business challenges, client success stories, and of course, how and what products our guests are passionate about. We also let our guests share on the subjects they’re well-known for. No matter the topic, you’ll be hearing real stories from real people.





Episode #16. Your host, Michon Ellis, talks with Richard Blank of Costa Rica Call Center. Costa Rica Call Center is a state-of-the-art BPO telemarketing outsource company. CRCC's crew is bilingual and capable of handling any size BPO while offering expansion or staying in contact of customers without stress or added time to hire and train telemarketers yourself.





Entrepreneur, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer; Growth Driver, GTM Strategist - Former McDonald’s Director of Global Communications

A growth-oriented Chief Communications Officer with more than 25 years of global and domestic corporate communications and public relations experience.









Richard Blank has the largest collection of restored American Pinball machines and antique Rockola Jukeboxes in Central America making gamification a strong part of CCC culture.Richard Blank is the Chief Executive Officer for Costa Rica’s Call Center since 2008.





Mr. Richard Blank holds a bachelors degree in Communication and Spanish from the University of Arizona and a certificate of language proficiency from the University of Sevilla, Spain.





A Keynote speaker for Philadelphia's Abington High School 68th National Honors Society induction ceremony. In addition, entered into the 2023 Hall of Fame for Business along side other famous alumni. Paying it forward to Abington Senior High School is very important to Mr. Blank. As such, he endows a scholarship each year for students that plan on majoring in a world language at the university level.









Understanding virtual consumers mindset with Richard Blank. Street Smart Business Leaders Podcast.









