© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘THIS IS INSANE’, CHILDREN PARADED IN LINGERIE UNDER LGBT FLAGS IN SPAIN
A recent carnival in Alicante, Spain has sparked outrage after scantily-clad children were paraded in pornographic-themed lingerie, under LGBT flags. The mayor applauded what he called the ‘award-winning troupes and participants.’ But critics have called the shocking display a ‘pedophile show.’
The head of the Spanish Christian Lawyers Association has vowed to take legal action against the organizers.
source,