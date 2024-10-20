❗️Assange’s father: Scott Ritter is the man who knows how to ‘manage relations between nuclear superpowers’❗️ (posting full video next.. Cynthia)

Scott Ritter is a man whose understanding “of the power flows between states” and of “what is necessary to reduce tensions between nuclear armed states is second to none,” John Shipton, WikiLeaks Party founder and father of Julian Assange, tells Sputnik.

“He brings that before the people who attend his broadcasts, of which there are many and continuous. This is really important. This supersedes in many ways the discomfort of Scott being banned from, or warned off, Sputnik,” Shipton remarks.

“It is really important to have a voice as an experienced, knowledgeable and fair as Scott speaking about how to reduce the tensions and how to manage the relationships between nuclear superpowers,” he adds. “It’s profound.”

Ritter is a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and an ex-UN weapons inspector and political commentator critical of the current US foreign policy.

Though he previously often cooperated with Russian media outlets such as Sputnik, Ritter was forced to end this cooperation last month due to the anti-Russian sanctions enforced by the United States government.

FBI agents searched Ritter’s house in August as Washington cracked down on people who dare to cooperate with foreign news organizations and who are reluctant to toe the line set by the Biden administration.