Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on September 11

▪️Russian troops have launched combined strikes on enemy military facilities in Kryvyi Rih.

According to some reports, one of the targets was the territory of Dolgintsevo airfield.

▪️In Starobil’s’k direction, fierce fighting continues in the woods near Kreminna.

Over the past few days, Russian units supported by artillery have managed to dislodge the AFU from several strongholds.

▪️In Soledar direction, the Ukrainian command is pulling additional forces to forward positions.

At the same time, Russian troops continue to repel enemy attacks on the southern flank of the Bakhmut defense.

▪️In Avdiivka section, Ukrainian units attempted to advance near the village of Opytne.

At the moment, Russian troops are holding back enemy attacks with small arms fire and artillery strikes.

▪️In South-Donetsk direction, the AFU have reduced their offensive activity near Novomaiors’ke and are preparing for a new assault.

Russian troops are revealing enemy concentration sites north of the village and launching artillery strikes on them.

▪️In Orikhiv sector, Russian troops are counterattacking and seeking to dislodge AFU units from their positions east of Robotyne.

During the fighting, several enemy armored vehicles were destroyed and some AFU soldiers surrendered.

▪️In Kherson region, along with the enemy's attempts to land a landing force, shelling of the left bank of the Dnieper continues.

In Nova Kakhovka, the city's water supply building and an ambulance station were damaged.

Source @rybar




