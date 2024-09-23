My Husband Died After Vaccinated Blood Transfusion

"Community" Blood is Dangerous





Infected Blood Inquiry

A damning report into the infected blood scandal has found the infection of 30,000 people with HIV and hepatitis between 1970 and 1991 could have been largely avoided.





Do you know your what your blood type is?

Test your blood type at home, its cheap and easy

Have a plan for transfusions





