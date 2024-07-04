CIA Whistleblower EXPOSES how the agency is a deep state machine RUN AMOK Redacted News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
CIA Agent Pedro Israel Orta did the right thing. He followed protocol when he discovered huge mistakes the agency was making. But it didn't matter the agency went after him and ruined his life. Now he's telling his story in a new book called The Broken Whistle: A Deep State State Run Amok