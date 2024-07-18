SN1425: America Activated, Cause For Alarm & The Dark Turning ⚠️

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v57fn0t-sn1425-america-activated-cause-for-alarm-and-the-dark-turning-.html]





This is not an apologist episode for Trump. This is a recognition of the seriousness of the assassination attempt against the 45th President of the United States of America. The reality, seriousness and scope of the aforementioned statements cannot be underestimated. We are moving from a time of typical political rhetoric to practical kinetic solutions.





The spiritual war is manifesting itself in politics. One of its many masks is that of a civil war, and the creeping potentiality of it grows with Donald Trump narrowly missing a bullet to the face. The deep state illuminati cabal will take another attempt at his life, and this, while emboldening his supporters, will continue to enrage and agitate his opponents. These are the naturally occurring moves in this battle of attrition disguised as a game of chess.





The controlling elites are pushing everyone to a point of activation, they’re making their moves and we have to make ours. This is the escalation of the threat continuum. 5th generational warfare has demonstrated that even former presidents are targets, and all forms of war will be waged. The shot around the world has been fired, did you hear it? Get locked in.





