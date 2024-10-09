Toxic Dentistry and Your Health with Dr. Spiker Davis

“Your mouth is a window to your health!” Dr. Spiker Davis, a board-certified cosmetic dentist, adjunct professor, and advocate for a healthier approach to dentistry. He has pioneered advancements in cosmetic dentistry, including porcelain veneers, while championing biological dentistry to ensure safer dental practices.

Join Dr. Hotze and his guest, Dr. Spiker Davis as they highlight the crucial link between nutrition, dental well-being, and overall health. With a focus on eliminating harmful substances like mercury amalgam fillings, Dr. Davis is reshaping the dental landscape to prioritize patient safety and health.

For more information about Dr. Spiker Davis or Cosmetic Dental Associates, visit https://cosmeticdentistshouston.com/ or call his office at 713-781-2899.

