Episode 398: Political Psychology of Rulers Vs The People

Political psychology of rulers vs the people has been and is the war of centuries not only from colonial American times but since before Noah. At first I was going to say it is more prevalent in our present day but then I had to consider Genesis 6:5-12. Verse 5 sets the scene not only of mans early history but of our present, ‘And God saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every imagination of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually.’
This week, political psychology is in persist with high effect considering the Tucker Carlson fiasco. I have spoken of the collusion of corporatism on other programs. Here we are continuing to experience what Jonathan Edwards wrote with my modernization in bold italics,
See Reference #9 for the full explanation of Edwards comments but, understand that all that is before us now is not new. And to prove what Tucker says in his recent Twitter comments, ‘Who will remember it five years from now.’ As proven here, that the works of Edwards have almost completely been forgotten except in Reformed Christian settings.
Political psychology of rulers vs the people, with the ‘imagination of the thoughts of his (mankind's) heart was only evil continually,’ I was compelled to further delve into political psychology through evaluating mankind’s present nature visa via a look at the shifting of language and thinking, even in the relationship of political rulers verses the people.
First and foremost we need to understand the major shift in the definition, the meaning, of psychology. I can speak to this topic because I do have a degree and background in behavioral science as well as studies in the Biblical understanding of humanity. With that established, Websters 1828 dictionary defines psychology as:
Now we have to define the human soul. Again from Websters 1828 dictionary:
