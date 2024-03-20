© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Newsline | Every single one of the corrupt Bidens need to be exposed: David Harris Jr. | On Wednesday's "Newsline," podcast host David Harris Jr. expresses optimism that those who engaged in corruption on behalf of the Bidens will be held accountable.