South Africa Roars At Terrorist Marxist Racist Supremacist Israel- Votes To Cut Off Ties After Jerusalems Diplomatic Stunt.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The war in Gaza has triggered a full-blown diplomatic fight between Israel & South Africa. In a tit-for-tat move, South African lawmakers voted in favour of closing down the Israeli Embassy in Pretoria and suspending all diplomatic relations. President Cyril Ramaphosa also lambasted Israel and accused it of war crimes and genocide in Gaza.