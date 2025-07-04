The FDA — mRNA COVID Shots Cause Myocarditis





The FDA just Announced a New Safety Warning Label will be put on all of its mRNA COVID Vaccines, citing an extremely high risk if Myocarditis and long term Heart Effects in Young Men in





Great, when is it time to remove them from the market altogether… and it’s time for people to go to prison.





- Persistent late gadolinium enhancement on cardiac MRI in 60% of young people hospitalized for myocarditis post-vaccination indicates potential long-term heart muscle injury.