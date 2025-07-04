© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The FDA — mRNA COVID Shots Cause Myocarditis
The FDA just Announced a New Safety Warning Label will be put on all of its mRNA COVID Vaccines, citing an extremely high risk if Myocarditis and long term Heart Effects in Young Men in
Great, when is it time to remove them from the market altogether… and it’s time for people to go to prison.
- Persistent late gadolinium enhancement on cardiac MRI in 60% of young people hospitalized for myocarditis post-vaccination indicates potential long-term heart muscle injury.