Vatican Concert: Grace For The World Features Pharrell, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Andrea Bocelli

Pharrell Williams and Andrea Bocelli Headline ‘Grace for the World’ Concert in Vatican City. Here’s everything you need to know about the historic event including how to watch the concert from home.





Big name entertainers are putting on a concert — streamed live from the Vatican. On Saturday, top entertainers including Andrea Bocelli and John Legend are uniting for a massive concert that will be streamed live from somewhat of an unexpected venue





The Free Vatican Concert Featuring Pharrell, Bocelli, Karol G, And More Is On Today At 12PM—Here Is Where You Can Watch It Online. "Grace for the World": a once-in-a-lifetime concert from St. Peter’s Square featuring Clipse, BamBam, Teddy Swims, Jelly Roll and more—and you can stream it online here.





Milwaukee Lutheran church sues over Trump directive on ICE raids at houses of worship. Churches have changed operations around food pantries and baptisms in response to directive





GOP Senate candidate Whatley: 'We don't need separation of church and state'. Michael Whatley and the American Renewal Project say more people of strong faith are needed in public office. Critics say the group promotes Christian nationalism and is dangerous for democracy.





Trump vows to protect prayer in public schools with new Department of Education guidance. President Trump made the announcement during a meeting of his Religious Liberty Commission at the Museum of the Bible in Washington.





Trump says he’ll direct Education Department to protect praying in public school. Trump reiterated plans to protect religious freedom in schools, a promise he made throughout the 2024 campaign.





The hidden toll of Sunday store closures: New evidence from GPS data





How Originalism Killed the Constitution. A radical legal philosophy has undermined the process of constitutional evolution.





Missouri House advances bill to make it harder for voters to amend state constitution. The legislation would make it nearly impossible for constitutional amendments to pass through the initiative petition process





Missouri voters and lawmakers clash over who should be able to initiate constitutional amendments





Rubio vows US response following conviction of Brazil's Bolsonaro





MAGA sees Brazil as a harbinger for Trump’s US – Bolsonaro’s trial proves them wrong





U.S. warns of response to ‘witch hunt’ after Brazil’s Bolsonaro sentenced to 27 years





Wife of Ex-Nepali PM Burned Alive, Gen Z Revolt Engulfs Country





Nepal gets first female PM after deadly unrest





Nepal parliament set on fire after PM resigns over anti-corruption protests





Nepal Anti-Corruption Protests Escalate as Parliament Is Stormed and Deaths Rise





Pope Leo tells Catholic bishops not to hide abuse allegations





