Home Modifications Funding & Government Support for Seniors in Vancouver, BC

Worried about the costs of home modifications for aging in place? Several government programs and funding options in Vancouver, BC can help!
📌 Programs Covered in This Video:
✔ BC Rebate for Accessible Home Adaptations (BC RAHA) – Covers grab bars, ramps, and safety modifications.
✔ Home Adaptations for Independence (HAFI) Program – Provides grants for seniors needing accessibility improvements.
✔ Veterans Independence Program (VIP) – Supports veterans with mobility and home adaptation needs.
✔ ICBC & WorkSafeBC Coverage – Financial aid for seniors recovering from injuries.
🏡 Find out how to make your home safer and more accessible with the right financial support!
📞 Need guidance? Call 778-819-2453 to speak with an occupational therapist.
🔗 Learn more: https://logicrehab.ca/occupational-therapists-home-modifications-aging-in-place/