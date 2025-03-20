Home Modifications Funding & Government Support for Seniors in Vancouver, BC

Worried about the costs of home modifications for aging in place? Several government programs and funding options in Vancouver, BC can help!





✔ BC Rebate for Accessible Home Adaptations (BC RAHA) – Covers grab bars, ramps, and safety modifications.

✔ Home Adaptations for Independence (HAFI) Program – Provides grants for seniors needing accessibility improvements.

✔ Veterans Independence Program (VIP) – Supports veterans with mobility and home adaptation needs.

✔ ICBC & WorkSafeBC Coverage – Financial aid for seniors recovering from injuries.





