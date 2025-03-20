BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Home Modifications Funding & Government Support for Seniors in Vancouver, BC
3 views • 6 months ago

Worried about the costs of home modifications for aging in place? Several government programs and funding options in Vancouver, BC can help!


📌 Programs Covered in This Video:

✔ BC Rebate for Accessible Home Adaptations (BC RAHA) – Covers grab bars, ramps, and safety modifications.

✔ Home Adaptations for Independence (HAFI) Program – Provides grants for seniors needing accessibility improvements.

✔ Veterans Independence Program (VIP) – Supports veterans with mobility and home adaptation needs.

✔ ICBC & WorkSafeBC Coverage – Financial aid for seniors recovering from injuries.


🏡 Find out how to make your home safer and more accessible with the right financial support!


📞 Need guidance? Call 778-819-2453 to speak with an occupational therapist.

🔗 Learn more: https://logicrehab.ca/occupational-therapists-home-modifications-aging-in-place/

