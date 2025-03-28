Int 1014 with Brandon Joe Williams teaching people to be free

Hi, I’m Brandon Joe Williams.





After 2+ years of heavy research and success, investing thousands of hours and well over $110,000 of my own Federal Reserve Notes into research, mentors, tests, marketing, etc… I am now fully equipped to service you the best I can.





My research can be found at www.onestupidfuck.com and that website contains a much more in-depth and “colorful” description of who I am.





I am the king of the nation called The Amnesty Coalition. More information on the nation can be found here: https://www.theamnestycoalition.org.





I am a national, as per the definition found in 8 USC 1101(a)(21), of 4 states:





1. The Nation of The Amnesty Coalition

2. The Republic of Slowjamastan

3. The united states of America (unincorporated “nation of nations”)

4. The unincorporated California Republic - 1849 Constitution (NOT the incorporated STATE OF CALIFORNIA - 1879 Constitution). The correct term for this, as per the U.S. Government Publishing Office Style Manual section 5.23, would be “Californian” or “unincorporated Indiana territory native (1816 Constitution), domiciled (NOT “resident”) in the unincorporated California Republic (1849 Constitution)”





I am an unincorporated “man” of the “Union,” as quoted from the Honorable Mr. Justice Miller, as he spoke on the difference between state citizenship and Federal US citizenship in the Supreme Court case: The Slaughter-House Cases, 83 U.S. 36 (1873). I never needed nor had any citizenship under the 14th Amendment (“US citizen”). You can read what Justice Miller has to say, in full, by clicking this link: https://scholar.google.com/scholar_case?case=12565118578780815007&q=slaughterhouse&hl=en&as_sdt=2006





I am the agent on behalf of BRANDON JOE WILLIAMS®, who of which is a franchise and a US citizen in accordance with 42 USC 9102(18)(A). He is also movable through the process of naturalization found in 8 USC 1101(a)(23), as he fits under the definition of “individual” - making him a “person” as per the Title 8 definition. I typically naturalize him into STATE OF CALIFORNIA (1879 Constitution), which would make him a resident of STATE OF CALIFORNIA.





While I directly represent all four above states, I consider myself an Ambassador-At-Large, due to the fact that I operate in general with a desire to help all states, nations and bodies politic to the best of my ability.





Yes, I am legally recognized as the king of my own foreign government, as echoed in 18 USC 11. I enjoy full diplomatic immunity as a non-commercial ambassador of my nation. Commercial activity consumes a VERY small amount of my overall life. My goals are much larger than the corporeal microcosm known as “commerce.”





I have a State case legally changing my name from “BRANDON JOE WILLIAMS” to “Brandon Joe Williams” that was approved by a judge in case 23STCP02865. This affidavit also confirmed that myself, as a “man” of the “Union,” am not a US citizen.





You can view the information on that name change here: https://trellis.law/case/23stcp02865/in-matter-brandon-joe-williams





The trade name BRANDON JOE WILLIAMS® is a registered trademark under trademark #97335158.





The full USTPO page on my trademark is available here: https://tsdr.uspto.gov/#caseNumber=97335158&caseSearchType=US_APPLICATION&caseType=DEFAULT&searchType=statusSearch.





I have a perfected security interest via a UCC 1 securing everything in my possession (including my physical meat body), as collateral, into a private irrevocable trust located in the Nation of the Amnesty Coalition. That UCC 1 filing can be seen here:





https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/kv32h6lcxr1yf6c9uilkd/UCC1-Filing-Between-Ens-Legis-and-BRANDON-JOE-WILLIAMS-Trust.pdf?rlkey=kn5hcgwnuos4hf91updebyu3u&st=bavefi6h&dl=0





