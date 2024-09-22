BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
More about covid "vaccination" scam (mostly in French)
Ye shall know the truth
Material and evidence keep flooding. WHO and most governments have lied and manipulated the world in the cheekiest way to serve criminal purposes. The PCR tests were fake. The covid "vaccines" did not protect against anything but provoked a tsunami of sudden deaths, turbo cancers, auto immune diseases and many other serious health issues. The only riddle: why are the well known and identified responsible persons not long lasting guests in gaol? How can it be that WHO has not been declared a criminal organisation yet?

healthwhocovid scamfake vaccinesfake pcr tests
