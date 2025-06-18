5G THE UNTOLD STORY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/@SwedishRadiationProtect
Documentary to uncover the real-world health effects of 5G antennas placed near people’s homes. This eye-opening documentary follows the first scientific case studies in the world on people exposed to 5G radiation in their own homes. Behind the headlines about speed and innovation lies a growing number of testimonies from individuals suffering from insomnia, heart palpitations, headaches, and more—within days of 5G activation. Learn how radiation levels skyrocketed with 5G, far exceeding previous generations. Discover how telecom interests shaped safety standards—while public health protections were sidelined. Based on peer-reviewed science, this film raises serious questions about the unchecked deployment of 5G and its real-world health consequences. This groundbreaking film uncovers the lack of safety testing and the industry’s influence over public health protections. Through personal testimonies and scientific evidence, it questions the safety of a technology deployed without informed consent. Watch now to discover the truth about 5G’s impact on health and why experts are calling for urgent action.