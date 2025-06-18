BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

5G THE UNTOLD STORY
andreash
andreash
87 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
191 views • 2 months ago

Source: https://www.youtube.com/@SwedishRadiationProtect 

Documentary to uncover the real-world health effects of 5G antennas placed near people’s homes. This eye-opening documentary follows the first scientific case studies in the world on people exposed to 5G radiation in their own homes. Behind the headlines about speed and innovation lies a growing number of testimonies from individuals suffering from insomnia, heart palpitations, headaches, and more—within days of 5G activation. Learn how radiation levels skyrocketed with 5G, far exceeding previous generations. Discover how telecom interests shaped safety standards—while public health protections were sidelined. Based on peer-reviewed science, this film raises serious questions about the unchecked deployment of 5G and its real-world health consequences. This groundbreaking film uncovers the lack of safety testing and the industry’s influence over public health protections. Through personal testimonies and scientific evidence, it questions the safety of a technology deployed without informed consent. Watch now to discover the truth about 5G’s impact on health and why experts are calling for urgent action.


Keywords
healthscienceradiation5gswedish radiation protect
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy