VAX PUSHING ESPN REPORTER NEARLY KILLED BY PEANUT
ChestyP
ChestyP
69 followers
Follow
117 views • 4 months ago

May 3, 2025 MikeTirico @miketirico

Hate being a scratch after making the starting gate @KentuckyDerby . Just a significant reaction to my nut allergy. If you have one you know how it can knock you down.

Profound thanks to

@ChurchillDowns

 for their care. And to our amazing

@nbcsports

 horse racing family. Especially Randy, Jerry & Ahmed Fareed So lucky to have

@SyracuseU

 fam step in and do such a great job🍊

https://x.com/miketirico/status/1918790280351785331

###

NBC Sports PSA – Roll Up Your Sleeves :15 | Plan Your Vaccine | Comcast NBCUniversal

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=QGnr9qDxFik

 Apr 27, 2021

The COVID vaccines are here. Mike Tirico reminds us that it’s more important than ever to roll up your sleeves and make a plan. Our personalized state-by-state guide has everything you need to help you prepare, including vaccination sites in your area, what to bring to your appointment, and more. Visit PlanYourVaccine.com to learn more.

healthmedicinenbcpeanutespnmike tirico
