Israel, Dollar, Firearms Restrictions, Russia & China 11/01/2023
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
762 followers
186 views • 11/01/2023

Today we look at the drug called “The Drug of Jihad”. This is given to terrorists that enable them to stay awake for long periods of time and to “enhance courage and bravado”. In other news Biden and Macron is pushing for Two States after the Gaza War and the U.S. has halted exports of civilian firearms for 90 days. Finally, Putin warns that when Russia nukes America “There will be no chance of Survival”.

00:00 - Israel knew what was Coming

02:07 - Promos

05:05 - The Drug of Jihad

08:44 - Biden & Macron pushing for Two States

10:33 - US Halts Exports for Civilian Firearms

14:26 - Russia vs America

15:49 - Russia Citizens Preparing for “Incoming Nukes”

18:19 - Putin Warns America

19:30 - China’s 1000 Nuclear Warheads


americafirearmsrussiaisraelchinaputindollarnuclear warprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stan
