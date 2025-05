THERE IS A HORRIFYING TRANSITION TAKING PLACE IN THIS LATE HOUR WHEREIN THOSE CALLED AND CHOOSEN BY GOD [WHO ARE TO BE SINGULAR REPRESENTATION OF A KINGDOM WHOSE MAKER AND BUIILDER IS GOD… A KINGDOM THAT CANNOT BE SHAKEN… A KINGDOM WHO'S KING NOT ONLY HAS ALL POWER, AUTHORITY, AND DOMINION----BUT ALSO WHOSE FOUNDATIONS OF WHICH IS RIGHTEOUSNESS AND JUSTICE… AND WHOSE BANNER SNAPPING HIGH ALOFT IS LOVE….] ARE COWERING IN THEIR OWN SELF-ABSORBTION AND PRESERVATION.





A PEOPLE WHO ARE CALLED TO BE BOLD, RESOLUTE, COURAGEOUS, STEADFAST, ENDURING, AND RADIANT ARE INCREASINGLY [WILLINGLY AND DELIBERATELY]… SUCCUMBING TO THE SPIRIT OF THIS AGE… A SPIRIT FEAR, TIMIDITY, THE FORM GODLINESS DEVOID OF THE POWER OF GOD, AND MIND THAT IS UNSTABLE AND IRRATIONAL IN ALL OF ITS WAYS!





IT IS A COSMIC EXCHANGE! A TERRIBLE, HIGHLY CONSEQUENTIAL EXHANGE OF THE SPIRIT OF THE LIVING GOD FOR THE SPIRIT OF THIS AGE!





JOIN JAMIE WALDEN AND CBBC AS WE DISCUSS THE RADICAL SIGNIFICANCE OF HOW "ONLY THE BOLD" ARE SUCH A FEARSOME AFFRONT TO THE POWERS OF DARKNESS... AND HOW "ONLY THE BOLD" GIVE AWESEOM TESTIMONY TO CHRIST JESUS!





To contact or support, visit:

www.omegadynamics.org

www.calicobuffalobasecamp.com