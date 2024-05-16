Shiva gets it wrong again, RE: Theocracies vs Secular Govts.

Dr.SHIVA™ Interviewed by NEWSTALKSTL: The PEOPLE vs. GOVERNMENTS The Real Solution in Middle East May 13th 2024 12min



at 3:05 Shiva says "in all these countries the people hate their govts. If people had a bottoms up movement in all these countries all these leaders would be gone, and the people would be free to practice what ever religion they wanted, because the govt. would be of a secular nature, not theocracy. Through these theocracies, they create divisions among the people. Muslim vs Catholic, Muslim vs Hindu, etc. Prior to British Colonialism, in India where I was growing up in Bombay, where my home was, you had Christians, Muslims, Zorastrians, Hindus, and no one fought. However a politician can come into your neighborhood and say Hey you Muslims, the Hindus think you stink. or Hey you Hindus, the Muslims HATE you. This is how they create religious wars, for their own power."

CCW Party COMMENT: What God wants in every country is a Theocracy. A Christian Theocracy. That would allow all religions freedom to practice in every country, WITHIN LIMITS. No Satanism, sacrificing virgins to devils, no Judaism "even the best of the gentiles deserves to be killed", etc. If Shiva got his wish, and could totally remake the USA in his image, what kind of secular govt. would he set up? Upon which Christian principles would he base his constitutional republic on? He has not thought through these deep issues. Even the BEST secular constitutional republic, the USA in 1776 got overtaken by the Jews. The Money Power conquers all. I am not saying my ideal theocracy could do much better though. Look at the church today. Supposedly theocracies, but oh how do they cow-tow to Israel. Oh how they love to hide behind their 501-C3's so they do not have to take a political stand on anything. Forget ministering to the State or National Govts, the Church just wants to minister to the individual govt. I.E. doing half its job. And then it tells the individual we are in the end times now, and that Israel has an unconditional and eternal covenant with God. It doesn't even do a good job of ministering to individual govt. Then its flagship organizations, TBN, Liberty Univ. Pat Robertson, Jerry Fallwell, the Vatican treasury being kept in Rothschild banks, all get bought off by the Jews to be pro Israel. So even Theocracies can get overwhelmed by Judaism. But, according to the prayer "our father" the rule down here on earth is "thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven". Well, Dr Shiva. up in heaven, do you think it is a secular republic, or a theocracy?

Other highlights in the video occur at:

4:15 The people of the world just want to work hard, live in peace, and practice whatever religion they want, I dont think anyone really has a concern on that. However it is the governments that create these divisions. The real solution in all these countries is for the people to start bottoms up movements and overthrow all their facist leaders.



5:29 trump is the penultimate con man.



6:50 why the pandemic, because big pharma was tanking, their income was half of what it was a few years ago, The invention of the pandemic saved them.

7:45 trump was put in power by Netanyahu

8:05 Israel is the center for election intererence throughout all the world

8:18 rothchilds bailed out trump from his debt

8::40 it is a complete conflict of interest for any legislator to receive money from AIPAC, which 99% of all our congressmen do.

AIPAC is a zionist hoodlum organization, these people do not serve America, they have hi jacked America.

8:55 the academic institutions in the USA have been hijacked by zionism

9:05 the evils of the "tenure" system in Academia.

9:50 as president, Shiva would end federal funding to any educational institution that utilized "tenure"

10:44 the bottom line, the govts of the world dont represent their people anymore, because they come top down, I am the first leader in a long time who is bottoms up.

Even so, I am voting for Shiva, and I recommend you do too. Get active in supporting him. We have no better Christian candidate. And all other candidates are shills for Israel.

