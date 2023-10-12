BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

David Gosselin: Elites Seek Post-Renaissance Paradigm of Totalitarian Psycho-Spiritual Control
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
394 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 10/12/2023

David Gosselin discusses Aldous Huxley's 'Brave New World' and 'The Island,' visions of a system of psycho-spiritual manipulation. For elites the real problem has become the Promethean and Judeo-Christian image of man itself, the Classical and religious Western heritage, where the Renaissance idea of man as endowed with a divine creative spark allows him to master knowledge of “fire.” They seek to move from a post-Renaissance Western paradigm towards a new more sustainable Gaia-centric “ecological ethic” and a more efficient system of control.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors


**Visit Our Sponsors

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

Expat Money Summit 2023 https://2023.expatmoneysummit.com/?ref=gpem


Websites

The Chained Muse https://www.thechainedmuse.com

Age of Muses Substack https://davidgosselin.substack.com

New Lyre https://newlyre.com

Twitter https://twitter.com/gosselin_b


About David Gosselin

David Gosselin is a poet, researcher, and editor based in Montreal. He writes on Substack at Age of Muses.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
ciaoccultsatanismglobalismelitestechnocracydystopiahuxleyutopiatheosophyworld governnment
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy