David Gosselin: Elites Seek Post-Renaissance Paradigm of Totalitarian Psycho-Spiritual Control

David Gosselin discusses Aldous Huxley's 'Brave New World' and 'The Island,' visions of a system of psycho-spiritual manipulation. For elites the real problem has become the Promethean and Judeo-Christian image of man itself, the Classical and religious Western heritage, where the Renaissance idea of man as endowed with a divine creative spark allows him to master knowledge of “fire.” They seek to move from a post-Renaissance Western paradigm towards a new more sustainable Gaia-centric “ecological ethic” and a more efficient system of control.
About David Gosselin
David Gosselin is a poet, researcher, and editor based in Montreal. He writes on Substack at Age of Muses.
