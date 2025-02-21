© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As part of the ongoing violations carried out by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinians, Israeli bulldozers demolished two sheep barns this morning, leveled agricultural lands, and uprooted trees in the town of Hizma, east of Jerusalem.
Interview: Om tahrer
Reporting: Mohammed Somrain
Filmed: 19/02/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video