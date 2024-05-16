The end of the last times, has come

That the biblical quote of St. Matthew (Chapter) 24 and half of the Last Week predicted by Daniel the prophet (9, 26-27) will have been fulfilled in the semester that goes from the end of June to the end of December of the prophetic year 2024*, which begins on June 24 at 12:05 p.m. and ends June 24 at the same hour of the year 2025. As My Jesus, My little Disciple, told you by prophetic revelation.

---------

26 And after sixty-two weeks Christ shall be slain: and the people that shall deny him shall not be his. And a people with their leader that shall come, shall destroy the city and the sanctuary: and the end thereof shall be waste, and after the end of the war the appointed desolation.

27 And he shall confirm the covenant with many, in one week: and in the half of the week the victim and the sacrifice shall fall: *and there shall be in the temple the abomination of desolation: and the desolation shall continue even to the consummation, and to the end.

Daniel 9:26-27

THE DATE OF THE SOLAR ECLIPSE, The Annunciation of the Lord FEAST DAY, APRIL 8TH, 2024....

29 *And immediately after the tribulation of those days, the sun shall be darkened and the moon shall not give her light, and the stars shall fall from heaven, and the powers of heaven shall be moved:

30 And then shall appear the sign of the Son of man in heaven: and then shall all tribes of the earth mourn: and they shall see the Son of man coming in the clouds of heaven with much power and majesty.

31 And he shall send his angels with a trumpet, and a great voice: and they shall gather together his elect from the four winds, from the farthest parts of the heavens to the utmost bounds of them.

32 And from the fig tree learn a parable: When the branch thereof is now tender, and the leaves come forth, you know that summer is nigh.

33 So you also, when you shall see all these things, know ye that it is nigh, even at the doors.

34 Amen I say to you, that this generation shall not pass, till all these things be done.

35 Heaven and earth shall pass, but my words shall not pass.

MATTHEW 24

----------------

St. Bernadette FEAST DAY APRIL 16TH

[62 WEEKS IS APRIL 16TH TO JUNE 24TH, 2025]

---------------

JUNE 24TH, 2025 - THE DATE OF The Nativity of Saint John the Baptist

[TOO MANY COINCIDENCES!]



