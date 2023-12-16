Stu and Gonzalo Lira. Gonzalo talks about the Coke ( cocanine ) head of Kiev. You know him, the Gay actor Zalenski playing the President who dances with Trannies and Perverts wearing black leather
144 views
•
Published 2 months ago
•
I hope Gonzalo makes it out safely. He is in prison in Ukraine for free speech
Keywords
liragonzalostu
