Regime's dismantling of the Christian Church is a crime against global civilization — actress Gayane Aslamazyan

'When Armenians were being burned, our fortress the church saved us'

Oldest Christian nation vanishing before our eyes: LA journalist on Armenia's church crackdown

🇦🇲Armenia is witnessing the dismantling of its national identity, with its culture and faith under systematic attack, actress and journalist Gayane Aslamazyan from Los Angeles told RT.

She highlighted the current government's crackdown on dissenters, like Samvel Karapetyan:

💬 "Our clergy are being imprisoned. Frankly, anyone who dares criticize this government gets thrown in jail. What kind of democracy is this?"