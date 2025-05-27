NWO: 60% to 80% of honeybees in the US have died!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Don't tread on me



Honeybees function as crucial pollinators, playing a vital role in plant reproduction and crop production. They also produce honey, beeswax, and other bee products, contributing to human food security and providing valuable ecosystem services.



Upwards of 80% of honeybees have died in a massive die off and that will have a huge negative impact in plant and crop production.







