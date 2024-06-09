The Epistle to the Hebrews Part 26B: The Founder of Israel

Have you ever wondered why there are so many obstacles in your life? Why couldn't God make life easy for us, so we could live in peace and just have a good time? Well, obstacles are God's way of educating every believer in Christ.

Moses was trained for life on earth at the royal court in Egypt and also under the guidance of Jethro in the wilderness. At the same time, his personality and character were being prepared for an eternal position.

God knew that Moses was going to encounter a number of difficult situations and it took eighty years of preparation to make him ready for all the problems he was going to face. Forty years later at the age of 120, Moses' training for eternity was completed when he finished the job of leading the children of Israel.

The character and integrity he possessed at the end of his life was the result of all the difficulties he had encountered. The same holds true for you and me, as we are being groomed for our eternal destiny while we live on the earth.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2013/RLJ-1384.pdf

RLJ-1384 -- MARCH 3, 2013

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

