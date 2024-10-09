The storm surge from Hurricane Milton will NOT BE SURVIVABLE. 🚨🚨🚨⚠️⚠️⚠️





This is an illustration of what a 3 feet, 6 feet and 9 feet storm surge looks like, respectively.





Also, this video from Hurricane Ian shows what 15 feet of storm surge can do, and it is ABSOLUTELY HORRIFYINGLY DEVASTATING.





Hurricane Milton is expected to produce a storm surge of OVER 15 feet at the middle in the Tampa area.





It is IMPERATIVE that you get as FAR away from this area as possible, ANY way you can.





PLEASE TAKE THIS HURRICANE DEADLY SERIOUS.