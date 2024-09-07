© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This attack instantly backfired 😹
Adam Francisco recently had a one man Trump - Vance rally, interviewing random people on the street, when someone randomly ran at Adam shouting at him. But then did absolutely nothing, but why is this a reoccurring theme with these outspoken liberal types?
Full Adam Francisco Video
https://youtu.be/WnwwfsnOYt0?si=HoaQanc8_U2IT8V-
Store - https://decoyvoice.com/shop
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/decoybts/
#decoyvoice
Background Music by
Kevin MacLeod | incompetech.com
Yung Logos | YouTube Audio Library
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1E6btVZxr0Y
