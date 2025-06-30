© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Stop wearing your AirPods."
"It truly is like wearing a mini microwave centimetres from your brain."
"And everyone should know that putting a microwave on your head is a horrible idea."
For more content like this, subscribe to @RealWideAwakeMedia
Merch: https://wideawake.clothing (https://wideawake.clothing/)