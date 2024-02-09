BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bill Gates = the Beast Bergoglio = the false prophet They will burn in a lake of fire
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
231 followers
0
109 views • 02/09/2024

Vatican scrambles after pope appears to deny existence of hell | Pope Francis | The Guardian

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/mar/30/vatican-scrambles-to-clarify-popes-denial-that-hell-exists

What We All Knew Was Coming: Antipope Bergoglio Denies the Divinity of Christ | Barnhardt

https://www.barnhardt.biz/2019/10/09/what-we-all-knew-was-coming-antipope-bergoglio-denies-the-divinity-of-christ/

+bergoglio +antichrist at DuckDuckGo

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=%2Bbergoglio+%2Bantichrist&t=brave&iar=news&ia=news

pope francis +"false prophet" at DuckDuckGo

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pope+francis+%2B%22false+prophet%22&t=brave&ia=web

1047: VIGANO calls Pope Francis a FALSE Prophet APOSTATE Pope [Podcast] - Taylor Marshall

https://taylormarshall.com/2023/12/1047-vigano-calls-pope-francis-false-prophet-apostate-pope-podcast.html

VIGANO calls Pope Francis a FALSE Prophet APOSTATE Pope - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f49N7QpwAQA&ab_channel=DrTaylorMarshall

PolitiFact | No proof Pope Francis said Jesus is metaphorical

https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2017/nov/22/yournewswirecom/no-proof-pope-francis-said-jesus-metaphorical/

Pope Francis May Be the False Prophet of Revelation According to Prophecy, Says Catholic Theologian - Christian Newswire

http://www.christiannewswire.com/news/1988673792.html

Antipope Francis is a Freemason - Sancta Missa

https://www.sanctamissa.pl/en/vaticanum-ii-antichurch/antipope-jorge-mario-bergoglio-aka-francis/antipope-francis-is-a-freemason/

Jorge Mario = 666/pope francis one= 666 /Bergoglio=666 | Conspiracy Theories | Before It's News

https://beforeitsnews.com/conspiracy-theories/2013/03/jorge-mario-666pope-francis-one-666-bergoglio666-2449362.html

B-E-R-G-O-G-L-I-O = 666 for ASCII: One in 14 Billion Probability‼️ Subtitled - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JnZB01iUr_c&ab_channel=DOMINAMULTILINGUAL

Carlo Maria Viganò - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carlo_Maria_Vigan%C3%B2?useskin=vector

Archbishop Viganò: ‘False prophet’ Bergoglio is guilty of ‘all-out apostasy' - LifeSite

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/archbishop-vigano-false-prophet-bergoglio-is-guilty-of-full-blown-apostasy/

Viganò says Francis is "False Prophet"? - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NeWrRhKHRAo&ab_channel=DrTaylorMarshall

Leviticus 20:13 NLT - “If a man practices homosexuality, - Bible Gateway

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=leviticus%2020:13&version=NLT

Revelation 19 NIV - Threefold Hallelujah Over Babylon’s - Bible Gateway

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+19&version=NIV

Walking With the Jews Who Created Christianity

https://jewishjournal.com/culture/arts/books/239541/walking-jews-created-christianity/

Killing Gentiles Is Forbidden

http://talmud.faithweb.com/articles/kill.html

~Talmud Unmasked~ Christians To Be Harmed Indirectly.

http://talmudunmasked.com/chapter14.htm

~Talmud Unmasked~ List of Talmudic Books.

http://talmudunmasked.com/chapter2.htm

Talmud on gentiles - Wikiquote

https://en.wikiquote.org/wiki/Talmud_on_gentiles

The 613 Commandments (Mitzvot) - Chabad.org

https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/756399/jewish/The-613-Commandments-Mitzvot.htm

Vayikra - Leviticus - Chapter 19 (Parshah Kedoshim) - Tanakh Online - Torah - Bible

https://www.chabad.org/library/bible_cdo/aid/9920/jewish/Chapter-19.htm#v28


Keywords
jesus christvaccinechristianprophecyjewsnew world orderproofmark of the beastapocalypse2024revelationantichristbill gates666endtimesfalse prophetbergogliodigital idquantum dot tattoomotbmessiah moshiachinternet of humansmicroneedle patchthe number of the beast what when why howgenocide jewish mass murder ritual bible study
