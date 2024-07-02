BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is Revival Even Possible? Embracing God's Promises
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
17 views • 10 months ago

In this powerful message, the speaker emphasizes the importance and possibility of spiritual revival through faith in Jesus Christ. Drawing on biblical scriptures, the speaker outlines several key steps for experiencing revival: admitting its possibility, recognizing God as the source, employing the secret of prayer, and being a channel for revival. Emphasizing prayer and humility, the speaker calls upon believers to seek God's face and turn from their wicked ways to experience God's blessings. The video concludes with a heartfelt prayer for guidance, comfort, and salvation.

00:00 Introduction and Greeting
00:37 The Possibility of Revival
03:20 Recognizing the Source of Revival
05:07 The Secret of Revival: Prayer
06:23 Providing the Channel for Revival
09:36 Conclusion and Final Thoughts

holy spiritjesus christchristianityprayerrevivalmalachi 3spiritual awakeningchristian devotionchristian communityroderick webstergod blessingspsalms 85william mackeyseeking revivalrevive us againgod promisessecond chroniclesjeremiah 33book of malachireligious sermonfaith and revivalreligious revivalchannel for revivalhow to revive
